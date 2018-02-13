Morrison Bridge reopens after drawbridge malfunction

The Morrison Bridge was shut down Monday night due to a drawbridge malfunction.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. A Multnomah County spokesman said the center locks that connect the two drawbridge leaves malfunctioned and the bridge was not able to reopen following a bridge lift.

Crews responded to the bridge Monday night to conduct repairs. By around 10 p.m., the bridge had reopened.

The Morrison Bridge reopened to traffic in October 2017 after months of closures for construction.

