Oregon woman's condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye

Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
The woman's current medical status is unclear, but authorities said she will remain at the hospital until she recovers.More >
Washington State Patrol said the first crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-14 just east of Columbia House Boulevard.More >
It's getting more expensive to go to Disney. The Walt Disney Co. announced that it is raising ticket prices for theme parks in Florida and California, effective immediately.More >
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
Portland Police Bureau officers say they arrested two people after they robbed a northeast Portland bar at gunpoint Saturday night, and then crashed into four parked cars.More >
Police are looking for a man who led officers on a chase through Gresham and escaped from police by swimming away.More >
There were plenty of spectacular moments during the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday.More >
Church officials say a gay schoolteacher has been fired by a Miami Catholic school after marrying her same-sex partner in an apparent violation of church rules.More >
An ancient landslide near Mulino is causing new problems Monday morning.More >
