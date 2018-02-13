Police: Man driving with revoked license had gun, cocaine in car in NE Portland

A man who drove away from an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop was found to have a loaded gun and cocaine in his car, according to police.

An officer attempted to stop a Pontiac Grand Prix after the driver hit a curb on Northeast 7th Avenue near Sacramento Street at 12:16 p.m. Monday.

Police said the driver did not stop and made multiple turns through the neighborhood.

The car was found stopped on the 600 block of Northeast Thompson Street, with the driver standing at the door of a home.

Investigators said the suspect did not know anyone at the home and had been driving with a revoked license.

Officers said a semi-automatic handgun and cocaine were found inside the car.

Jeremiah Franciscoda Fuller, 24, was arrested on charges of driving while revoked, possession of cocaine and possession of a loaded firearm in the city of Portland.

