Clackamas Co. deputies seeking missing and endangered Milwaukie woman

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered Milwaukie woman.

Mickell Josephine Schlosser, 20, was last seen at the Salvation Army located at 10174 SE 82nd Ave in Happy Valley late Monday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schlosser was shopping with her father around 9 p.m. when she walked away from the store.

Deputies said Schlosser resides in an adult foster home and that she suffers from a traumatic brain injury. That injury has left her with little to no short-term memory.

They also said she is familiar with MAX and TriMet lines and may try to use one or both for transportation.

Her father also stated due to her injury she will not hesitate to speak to strangers and will likely get into a car with someone without knowing where she is going.

Anyone with information on the location of Mickell Josephine Schlosser is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or use the online tip form at Clackamas.us.

