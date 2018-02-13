Missing Milwaukie woman last seen near Happy Valley found safe

A missing Milwaukie woman has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies asked for the public’s help locating 20-year-old Mickell Josephine Schlosser on Tuesday. She had last been seen at the Salvation Army on the 10100 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue near Happy Valley late Monday evening.

Schlosser lives in an adult foster home and investigators were concerned for her safety due to a condition that leaves her with little to no short-term memory.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported Schlosser had been found and is safe.

Ms. Mickell has been located and is safe. Thank you to all who were looking for her. #WorkingTogether https://t.co/1xU63MC45Y — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 14, 2018

No other details were released by deputies.

