On the Go with Joe at the Experience Theatre Project

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A local theater troupe is putting the audience in the middle of the action, letting them play a role in solving a whodunit.

The Experience Theatre Project lets viewers take part in an Agatha Christie Murder Mystery from the inside of the performance.

The Beaverton-based “immersive” experience is not like the average theater. There is not a separate stage and rows of audience seating. Instead, the performance of the play “Mousetrap” takes place with the actors and audience intermixed in the same room.

Joe V. stopped by the theater located at 12604 SW Farmington Road to get a preview and be part of the show.

The performances run from February 16 – March 11. For tickets and more information, please visit ExperienceTheatreProject.org.

