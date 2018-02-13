On the Go with Joe at the Experience Theatre Project

A local theater troupe is putting the audience in the middle of the action, letting them play a role in solving a whodunit.More >
A new business in Tigard is giving customers the ability to have a beer and adopt a dog, all in one stop.
A celebration of Chinese culture has come to the Oregon Convention Center.
A popular event for hunters, anglers and anyone else who loves the outdoors has returned to the Rose City at the Portland Expo Center.
Tired of hotel rooms and tents but want to take a trip to the Willamette Valley? A special resort in Dayton provides a way to get away and travel back in time.
Mount Angel is known for celebrating German culture, so this weekend is the best time to have the wurst time.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.
The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.
Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton. The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton's first food cart pod.
Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that's best seen in the dark.
An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash, or even a piece of fuzz. But she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms form her left eye.
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted the father a one-year stay of deportation on a humanitarian basis.
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.
Bail has been set at $800,000 for a 24-year-old Vancouver man charged with murder after police say he stabbed a man to death in a convenience store parking lot early Sunday morning.
And while the thieves were hoping to nab a tax return or W-2 form, they were probably stunned to find out what they walked away with - 500 cockroaches.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said two separate aircrafts were the target of laser beams Sunday night in Portland.
A man who drove away from an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop was found to have a loaded gun and cocaine in his car, according to police.
The woman's current medical status is unclear, but authorities said she will remain at the hospital until she recovers.
