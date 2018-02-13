Oregon legislature considers banning pet stores from selling dogs from breeders

A hearing will be held in Salem Tuesday for a bill that would ban pet stores from selling dogs from breeders.

The new legislation, House Bill 4045, is an effort to get dogs from animal shelters and rescue groups adopted.

The bill would fine violators up to $500, and supporters claim it would also hinder puppy mills.

People opposing the bill, like the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, counter that claim, stating instead that the bill lessens protections for buyers.

Under federal law, pet stores must already buy from registered breeders.

A bill similar to this one passed recently in California and takes effect next year.

