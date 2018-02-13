Reward offered in search for Woodburn woman last seen in Keizer in July

Surveillance image showing Cynthia Martinez and Jaime Alvarez-Olivera at Tequila Nights Bar & Grill in Keizer on July 16. (Image released by Keizer Police Department)

Police hope a new reward will help encourage the public to assist them in their search for a 26-year-old Woodburn woman last seen outside of a Keizer bar in July.

Officers said Cynthia Martinez was seen at Tequila Nights Bar and Grill located at 3393 River Road North on the night of July 16, eventually leaving the bar with two men around 2:35 a.m.

Family members said Martinez is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with long black hair and multiple tattoos, including tattoos on her chest that say “Dominguez” and “Trust No One.”

Investigators have named 30-year-old Jaime Alvarez Olivera a person of interest in the case and are continuing to search for him as well.

Olivera was last known to be employed locally as a laborer who harvested berries, police said. He is believed to have left the Marion County area on July 16, a short time after Martinez was last seen with him.

Any information on the location of Martinez or Olivera can be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Oregon. They are offering a cash reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted via the Crime Stoppers line at 503-823-4357 or submitted online via the P3 Tips app.

A Facebook page posts case updates on Martinez, which can be viewed here.

