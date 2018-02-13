Deputies searching for stolen Timbers championship ring

Washington County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Portland Timbers championship ring that they said was stolen from a home in Bethany sometime in the last two months.

Deputies are contacted Friday by the victim, who said his 2015 MLS championship ring had been taken sometime between mid-December and mid-January.

The ring is described as silver in color with the words “MLS 2015 Champions” and a Timbers logo on the top of the ring, with “Portland Timbers” on one side and the word “Amar” on the other.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ring is valued at $2,000.

The man owned the ring had been employed by the club prior to 2018.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this missing ring to please call dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.