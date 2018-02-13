Recipe: Easy Valentine's Day truffles at Kyra's Bake Shop - KPTV - FOX 12


Recipe: Easy Valentine's Day truffles at Kyra's Bake Shop

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

Want to make any chocolate lover swoon this Valentine's Day? You can with this recipe for Super Simple Chocolate truffles by four-time Cupcake Wars champion Kyra Bussanich of Kyra's Bake Shop in Lake Oswego. 

The bakery has a large selection of gluten-free dessert options perfect for Valentine's Day as well. 

Kyra's Truffle Recipe:

Ingredients: two cups of dark chocolate chips and two cups of heavy whipping cream. 

Instructions: Boil the cream until it bubbles around the edges, then pour it over the chocolate in a bowl and mix thoroughly until all of the chocolate is melted.  Refrigerate mixture for an hour or more. Scoop chocolate into balls on a cookie sheet then decorate with sprinkles. Keep refrigerated until serving.   

For more information on Kyra's Bake Shop, visit its website

