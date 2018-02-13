Recipe and link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Feb. - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Recipe and link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Feb. 13

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Here are the recipe and link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Want to make any chocolate lover swoon this Valentine's Day? You can with this recipe for Super Simple Chocolate truffles by four-time Cupcake Wars champion Kyra Bussanich of Kyra's Bake Shop in Lake Oswego. 

Yumi is a subscription service that delivers freshly-made baby foods to parents' doorsteps. Learn more at HelloYumi.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.