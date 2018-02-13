Deputies: Teen arrested in Cowlitz Co. for stabbing grandmother

Deputies said a 14-year-old stabbed his grandmother in the neck Monday night while she was sleeping in her Cowlitz County home.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home in the 800 block of Stella Road about 4 miles west of Longview around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of the incident.

A 55-year-old man living at the home said that his sister, who also lived at the home, had been stabbed by her grandson.

When the deputies arrived, they found the 14-year-old standing motionless in the living room of the home and the woman being attended to by her brother.

An ambulance arrived to take the woman to St. John Hospital, and the sheriff's office reported that she was out of surgery in stable condition. and expected to survive as of Tuesday morning.

During their investigation, deputies determined the teen had stabbed the woman in her neck with a very large kitchen knife while she was sleeping on a couch. They also learned the teen had been arrested in Hamilton, Washington, for stabbing his mother.

The 14-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention facility and faces a charge of first-degree assault. The case is being sent to the county prosecutor for review, and investigators noted they had no comment regarding the teen's mental state or capacity.

