Search and rescue crews respond to fallen climber on Mount Hood - KPTV - FOX 12

Search and rescue crews respond to fallen climber on Mount Hood

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) -

Search and rescue crews responded to a fallen climber on Mount Hood on Tuesday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported at 11:10 a.m. that a rescue operation was underway on the mountain.

Deputies said there was at least one fallen climber, with reports of additional stranded climbers, as well.

No other details were immediately released.

FOX 12 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.