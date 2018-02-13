Search and rescue crews respond to fallen climber on Mount Hood

Search and rescue crews responded to a fallen climber on Mount Hood on Tuesday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported at 11:10 a.m. that a rescue operation was underway on the mountain.

Deputies said there was at least one fallen climber, with reports of additional stranded climbers, as well.

No other details were immediately released.

