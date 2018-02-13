Search and rescue crews respond to fallen climber, stranded group on Mount Hood

Search and rescue crews responded to a fallen climber and a stranded group of climbers on Mount Hood on Tuesday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported at 11:10 a.m. that a rescue operation was underway on the mountain.

By 12:45 p.m., deputies said they were dealing with two separate incidents on the mountain.

In one case, four climbers were stranded near Hogsback, with one person injured. Deputies said that person’s injuries were not life-threatening, but while the group was in a safe location, moving down from there was considered hazardous. The group was staying put until reached by rescue crews.

The second situation involved a climber who fell on Hogsback.

An Oregon National Guard spokesman said that climber was estimated to have fallen 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter crew was called out to assist in the rescue efforts.

By around 1:30 p.m., the climber who fell was hoisted off the mountain and taken to the hospital. An update on the climber's condition was not immediately released.

Crews were working "feverishly" to reach all the climbers, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Portland Mountain Rescue also had a team responding to the scene. A spokesman for Portland Mountain Rescue said conditions in the crater area are dangerous due to falling ice and rock.

PHOTO: Rescuers on the ground at @timberlinelodge — approximately 40 volunteers on scene from:



• Portland Mtn. Rescue — 13 climbers on their way up

• @AMRHQ

• @MountainWaveSAR

• 304th Air Force Rescue Squad — 14 personnel

• @CragRatsSAR

• @USCGPacificNW pic.twitter.com/QpocEN1yNs — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 13, 2018

Authorities said weather conditions in the Hogsback area on Mount Hood were expected to worsen overnight.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.