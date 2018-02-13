Deputies: Suspect in Lane Co. attempted to lure student into van

Deputies are searching for a suspicious man who tried to lure a student into his van Tuesday morning in the Veneta area outside of Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8 a.m. in the area of Wildwood Road and Ellmaker Road and learned that a man in a white van waved to a student while she was waiting at a bus stop.

The suspect got out of his van, walked toward the student and asked if she wanted a ride to school, according to investigators.

The student ran away and contacted her parents who then contacted officials.

When deputies arrived, they searched the area but were unable to find the driver or the van.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 50 years old with brown hair, a gray beard and wearing a dark colored shirt.

Officials said he had a small, white curly haired dog with him and the white cargo van he was seen driving had a sliding side door with a ladder on top.

The van also had blue lettering on the side, an aftermarket bumper, a possible brush guard and had trash on the dashboard.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call deputies at 541-682-4141.

