Deputies arrest man suspected in multiple Clackamas Co. robberies

Deputies said U.S. Marshals arrested a 26-year-old man Friday they believe to be connected to a string of robberies in Clackamas County dating back into the fall of last year.

Gary Kamuela Kealoha was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges and had his bail set at $285,000.

Investigators said Kealoha was suspected in a robbery reported at Sports on Tap located at 16021 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr. in Happy Valley on January 7. Officers suspected that we pointed a gun at a bartender and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Kealoha was then identified as the suspect during the investigation into an armed robbery at 1321 Main Street in Oregon City on January 30.

The investigators then learned the Gladstone Police Department was working on a robbery from October 7 where again Kealoha was the suspect.

The Happy Valley, Oregon City and Gladstone Police Departments and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office all worked on this investigation.

Kealoha faces two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree theft and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and harassment. He also faces two probation violations.

Detectives are continuing to investigate these cases. Anyone with any information on Kealoha or his alleged crimes is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or to use the online form at Clackamas.us. Please reference case number #2018-000640.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.