Battle Ground man sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder of 3-year-old

The Battle Ground man who beat a 3-year-old boy to death learned his fate in a Vancouver courtroom Tuesday.

Richardo Gutierrez was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was convicted on February 1 of first-degree murder and assault in the death of Jose Castillo-Cisneros, who was called Pepe by his family.

The toddler's mother gave her emotional testimony while wearing a T-shirt with her son on the front. She told the court and her son's killer that justice will never be done no matter the sentence, saying through an interpreter that her son’s life was “worth way more than all the years this man can spend in a cell."

Gutierrez was arrested May 23, 2016, after police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in Battle Ground.

When officers arrived, they found Castillo-Cisneros suffering from serious injuries. The boy later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the child was developmentally delayed and that Gutierrez said he was “frustrated” in dealing with him, lashing out and punching the boy, even throwing him against a wall.

Like the boy’s mother, many of Pepe’s family members came to court wearing shirts adorned with the child’s image.

The boy’s mother told the judge she hurts every single day and misses her son,

"The pain that I feel, I don't wish upon anyone else," she testified. "I live day-to-day feeling incomplete because that special person is missing.”

The mother also said she wanted the judge to show Gutierrez no mercy in the hopes that “perhaps we can avoid him hurting somebody else."

Most of the sentencing was centered around testimony from a neuropsychologist who tested Gutierrez for brain damage and mental disorders.

The doctor said Gutierrez suffers from a range of mental problems including intermittent explosive disorder, and that a manifestation of the disorder caused him to kill the little boy.

