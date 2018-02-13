Sheriff: Man in van attempted to grab girl in Aloha after offering cigarettes, marijuana

A girl walking in Aloha reported being followed by two men in a white van, with one of the men attempting to grab her.

Deputies responded to Southwest 185th Avenue and Farmington Road early Tuesday morning. A teenage girl said she was walking home from an Albertsons store when a white work van began to follow her.

The teen said the two men in the van offered her cigarettes and marijuana, which she declined. She said they continued to follow her and at one point the van pulled close to her and one of the men reached out to grab her.

The girl ran home and called 911.

Deputies said a similar vehicle was involved in a similar incident in Tigard on Jan. 3 and Jan. 11, but it is unknown at this time if the cases are connected.

One of the suspects in this case is described as a white man in his early to mid-20s with blond hair and blue eyes. The other man is described only as a dark-skinned male.

Anyone with information about this case, including relevant surveillance video, is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

