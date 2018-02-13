Oyster bar brings Southern soul to Portland

Tuesday marks Mardi Gras, so it's time to bust out the beads, music and oysters.

While the south is famous for its Mardi Gras festivities, it's not the only place in the country celebrating.

MORE’s Molly Riehl found a spot in Portland that lets the good times roll and the motto is “a little bit of the dirty South right here in the Northwest.”

EaT: An Oyster Bar, located at 3808 North Williams Avenue, has been in business for a decade, so its Mardi Gras celebration is also in its tenth year. Each year, the bar parties into the early hours of the next morning.

A post shared by More GDO (@moregdo) on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:23am PST

If you miss the Mardi Gras celebration, you can still visit the oyster bar seven days a week.

