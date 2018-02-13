Oyster bar brings Southern soul to Portland - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Oyster bar brings Southern soul to Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Tuesday marks Mardi Gras, so it's time to bust out the beads, music and oysters. 

While the south is famous for its Mardi Gras festivities, it's not the only place in the country celebrating.

MORE’s Molly Riehl found a spot in Portland that lets the good times roll and the motto is “a little bit of the dirty South right here in the Northwest.”

EaT: An Oyster Bar, located at 3808 North Williams Avenue, has been in business for a decade, so its Mardi Gras celebration is also in its tenth year. Each year, the bar parties into the early hours of the next morning. 

A post shared by More GDO (@moregdo) on

If you miss the Mardi Gras celebration, you can still visit the oyster bar seven days a week.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.