Sheriff: Jehovah's Witness sexual abuse suspect arrested in Clackamas Co.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeshua Drake, 43, on sexual abuse charges on Tuesday.

Deputies said Drake’s charges stem from incidents that happened over twenty years ago between 1991 and 1993 when he and the victim were both Jehovah's Witnesses from the Sandy congregation.

The Sandy Police Department believes there may be more victims.

Drake was indicted by a Clackamas County grand jury two weeks ago for three counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Anyone with information about Drake or potential victims should call the Sandy Police Department tip line at 503-489-2195.

A jail booking photo of Drake was not immediately available Tuesday.

