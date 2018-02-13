One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Lane Co.

Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 126W westbound near Veneta.

Troopers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. and during the investigation learned that a 32-year-old driver of a pickup was heading west when, for unknown reasons, failed to react to slowing traffic.

The driver hit the car in front of him and traveled into the eastbound lane where he then hit a minivan almost head-on.

The driver of the minivan, Jeannie Saeburn, 51, died as a result of the crash, according to medics.

A passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, along with the driver of the pickup and two others.

The highway was closed for three hours and Oregon Department of Transportation workers were able to set up a detour around the crash.

Troopers said the investigation is still ongoing as of Tuesday evening.

