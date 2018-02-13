Affidavit: Teen attempted murder suspect shot victim six times in Bethany area

A 16-year-old boy who was shot six times told police the suspect took out his phone and started recording before he opened fire, according to court documents.

Jeffrey D. Terrell, 17, of Springfield, is facing charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

A 16-year-old boy called 911 the evening of Feb. 5 to say someone shot him at his home on the 16000 block of Northwest Rondos Drive in the Bethany neighborhood.

Court documents state the victim told dispatchers he was “bleeding out” and thought he had been shot in the head.

Investigators said they contacted a female who had recently been connected to the victim at the shooting location, and was also known to Terrell. She told deputies that Terrell had confessed on the phone to shooting the other teen, according to court documents.

A prior mug shot of Terrell was forwarded to a deputy who was with the victim at the hospital. A probable cause affidavit states the victim confirmed he was shot by the person in the photo.

The victim said Terrell took out his phone, started making a video and then shot him multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed in court documents.

The affidavit states the victim was shot six times, including once in the head. The victim has been released from the hospital and deputies said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Terrell was arrested in downtown Portland on Monday and booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on Measure 11 charges.

