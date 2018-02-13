5-year-old Vancouver boy recovering from flesh-eating bacteria

A 5-year-old Vancouver boy with autism is recovering at Doernbecher Children's Hospital after doctors say a flesh-eating bacteria almost killed him.

Doctors say the bacteria attacked Christopher Rainey's calf muscle and part of his hamstring.

Usually, bacteria forms after some sort of cut in the skin, but Christopher's father, Phillip, told FOX 12 there weren't any visible signs.

Phillip says Christopher recently got over the flu and a double ear infection, so his immune system may have already been a little weakened when this happened.

Phillip says they only took Christopher to the doctor to get him checked out after he started complaining about pain in his leg.

"This is definitely not like a sprint, give him some antibiotics and send him home, this is definitely going to be a marathon of recovery time," said Phillip. "Everybody that we talked to, they've all kind of indicated or said it without really saying it, and it's like, one more day and we would be having a different conversation. It would be either he lost his leg or he lost his life."

Christopher has lost the largest part of his calf muscle, as well as part of his hamstring. He has had to have a blood transfusion, as well as a feeding tube to help out with eating.

His family says what makes all of this really difficult is that Christopher is autistic, and so it has been tough for him to understand what is going on.

The Centers for Disease Control says the bacterium Christopher had is rare and not contagious. Some of the symptoms include fever, chills and fatigue, especially after getting a cut on the skin.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Christopher to help with the medical expenses. His family says he has a long road of physical therapy ahead of him.

Anyone who would like to help can visit www.gofundme.com/christopher039s-expenses.

