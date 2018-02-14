Mom of rescued Mt. Hood climber says she's 'happy and relieved'

Family and friends of the climbers stranded on Mount Hood Tuesday waited anxiously for their loved ones to come down the mountain.

Just after 11 a.m., search and rescue crews responded to a fallen climber and a stranded group of climbers on Mt. Hood.

FOX 12 spoke with a mother just minutes after she found out her son was safe.

“I’m just so happy and relieved,” said Kim Posekany.

Posekany, who lives in Eugene, said as soon as she saw climbers were stuck on Mt. Hood, she had a feeling her son might be involved.

She said her son, 34-year-old Daniel Parks, lives in Portland and is an experienced climber. She said he's even tackled Mt. Hood before.

Posekany said she wasn’t able to reach him by phone Monday, but eventually Parks texted his brother that has was on the mountain.

Since then, she’s been waiting anxiously for him to get down safely.

“I’m ecstatic that my son is down and safe and I’m very sorry for the family of the climber that was lost,” Posekany said. “I know it will affect the entire climbing community because they’re a very close-knit family, the climbers are. They rely on each other when they’re on the mountain and they’re good buddies when they’re down in town.”

Posekany said she’s very thankful for all the rescuers who helped her son. She’s also relieved he doesn’t have to spend the night on the mountain.

