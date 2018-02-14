Police: Sally Beauty Supply in NE Portland robbed at knifepoint

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a beauty store at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Sally Beauty Supply, located at 1505 Northeast 40th Avenue, at 6:34 p.m.

Employees told officers that the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a knife. After obtaining some cash, the suspect left the store without incident.

Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect is a white man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

