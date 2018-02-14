Lake Oswego School District, parents meet to discuss recent acts of racism

The Lake Oswego School District met with parents Tuesday night following acts of racism at the junior high and high school.

The "listen and learn" session was meant to address parent concerns that came up after a biracial student was handed a note with racial slurs on it.

Students walked out of class in protest last week, and parents say they were frustrated because this wasn't the first racial issue in the district.

Parents FOX 12 spoke with say some hard feelings were shared in the meetings, but that they are the best steps to move forward.

"We just need to make diversity and the idea that we don't support racism an everyday thing. It can't be something we respond to, it's something that has to happen automatically," said parent Cheri Partain.

"There's a lot of work to do, and it's very exciting to do it together," said Christine Moses with the Lake Oswego School District.

The district announced they are hiring a Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and will also expand curriculum on those topics.

Another meeting will be held on the Feb. 26 and will address "the school's racial climate."

