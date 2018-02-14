Portland metro and SW Washington residents wake up to Valentine’ - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland metro and SW Washington residents wake up to Valentine’s Day snow

Viewer photo from Amboy, Washington Viewer photo from Amboy, Washington
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Snow sprinkled across the Portland metro area and southwest Washington overnight, making Wednesday a white Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen predicted snow would come down around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

In the early morning hours, flakes fell at mostly higher elevations of the Rose City, including the West Hills, and across southwest Washington.

The snow also prompted schools to close or have late starts. The Corbett School District announced it would be closed Wednesday.

But the snow isn’t expected to last long. The FOX 12 Weather team said warmer temperatures and rain will take over later Wednesday.

