Portland metro and SW Washington residents wake up to Valentine’s Day snow

Snow sprinkled across the Portland metro area and southwest Washington overnight, making Wednesday a white Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen predicted snow would come down around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

In the early morning hours, flakes fell at mostly higher elevations of the Rose City, including the West Hills, and across southwest Washington.

The snow also prompted schools to close or have late starts. The Corbett School District announced it would be closed Wednesday.

North schools closed; south schools 2-hour late start with buses on snow routes and no AM preschool and no skills center buses.... — Battle Ground PS (@BattleGroundPS) February 14, 2018

But the snow isn’t expected to last long. The FOX 12 Weather team said warmer temperatures and rain will take over later Wednesday.

