OSP: Truck driver hit on Highway 26 while putting chains on tires

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A truck driver was hit by a vehicle on Highway 26 east of Sandy Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said the driver was outside the truck at Highway 26 and Hummingbird Lane while putting chains on the tires when a vehicle slid and hit the driver.

Troopers were responding to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital.

Snowy weather was affecting commutes around Multnomah County Wednesday morning.

The driver had serious injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Stick with FOX 12 as this story will be updated as details come in.

