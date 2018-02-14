Multnomah Co. corrections counselor charged with identity theft, - KPTV - FOX 12

Multnomah Co. corrections counselor charged with identity theft, official misconduct

Bryce Merrill booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail) Bryce Merrill booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A corrections counselor with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges after he was accused of forging internal department documents.

Bryce Merrill was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Tuesday on five counts of identity theft and one count of official misconduct.

According to the sheriff’s office, Merrill has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal administrative review.

Merrill is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

