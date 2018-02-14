On the Go with Joe at Sellwood Flower Company - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Wednesday marks Valentine’s Day, and for the day of love, flowers are a natural choice for a gift for someone special.

Sellwood Flower Company is open for its third Valentine’s Day and is ready for last-minute customers.  

The flower shop was also offering a special promotion for the day.

In addition to bouquets, Sellwood Flower Company sells a variety of French wines, Smith Tea, Moon Struck Chocolate and custom gift baskets.

Want to look at the shop’s selection? Check out SellwoodFlowerCo.com.

