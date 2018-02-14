Crews responding to house fire in SE Portland

Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
A judge awarded $6.7 million Monday to graffiti artists who sued after dozens of spray paintings were destroyed.More >
A judge awarded $6.7 million Monday to graffiti artists who sued after dozens of spray paintings were destroyed.More >
A Colorado middle school teacher now faces child abuse charges after allegedly forcing a student to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this month.More >
A Colorado middle school teacher now faces child abuse charges after allegedly forcing a student to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this month.More >
Soon it will be legal to eat roadkill in Oregon. It's all part of a newly passed law that legalizes the roadkill salvage of deer and elk struck by drivers on state highways.More >
Soon it will be legal to eat roadkill in Oregon. It's all part of a newly passed law that legalizes the roadkill salvage of deer and elk struck by drivers on state highways.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Trenton Lewis' legs ached from the 11-mile walk he made every morning to get to his 4 a.m. shift. And yet the 21-year-old dutifully did it for seven long months. He didn't tell anyone.More >
Trenton Lewis' legs ached from the 11-mile walk he made every morning to get to his 4 a.m. shift. And yet the 21-year-old dutifully did it for seven long months. He didn't tell anyone.More >
A 5-year-old Vancouver boy with autism is recovering at Doernbecher Children's Hospital after doctors say a flesh-eating bacteria almost killed him.More >
A 5-year-old Vancouver boy with autism is recovering at Doernbecher Children's Hospital after doctors say a flesh-eating bacteria almost killed him.More >
Search and rescue crews responded to a fallen climber and a stranded group of climbers on Mount Hood on Tuesday.More >
Search and rescue crews responded to a fallen climber and a stranded group of climbers on Mount Hood on Tuesday.More >
A 16-year-old boy who was shot six times told police the suspect took out his phone and started recording before he opened fire, according to court documents.More >
A 16-year-old boy who was shot six times told police the suspect took out his phone and started recording before he opened fire, according to court documents.More >
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is commending a Florida gas station employee for quick thinking they say helped save a woman who was being held captive inside a vehicle.More >
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is commending a Florida gas station employee for quick thinking they say helped save a woman who was being held captive inside a vehicle.More >