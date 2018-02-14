Crews responding to house fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews responding to house fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in southeast Portland Wednesday morning where they reported hearing small explosions.

Multiple crews responded to the home in the 12800 block of Southeast Claybourne Street around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported seeing plumes of smoke from three blocks away and found heavy flames when they arrived on scene.

There was heavy fire in the garage at the home, and crews reported hearing multiple small explosions from there, possibly from aerosol cans.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate safely, but there were still two dogs inside the home when fire crews arrived. Firefighters were able to rescue the animals.

According to PF&R officials, the garage partially collapsed and is a total loss but the house was saved.

