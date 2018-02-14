Garage, car, motorcycle destroyed in SE Portland house fire

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in southeast Portland Wednesday morning where they reported hearing small explosions.

Multiple crews responded to the home in the 12800 block of Southeast Claybourne Street around 9:30 a.m. after a homeowner called 911 when she heard a smoke detector.

Firefighters reported seeing plumes of smoke from three blocks away and found heavy flames when they arrived on scene.

Crews said the three-car garage at the home was fully engulfed and reported hearing multiple small explosions from there, possibly from aerosol cans.

Neighbor Jazmine Thompson told FOX 12 she was sleeping when the sound of explosions woke her.

"Ii was asleep on my parents' couch, and I heard explosions, kind of like, I thought they were gunshot-type of explosions," Thompson said. "I did hear glass, so I thought maybe a car window was being smashed."

The woman who called 911 was able to evacuate safely, but there were still two dogs inside the home when fire crews arrived. Firefighters were able to rescue the animals.

A second homeowner came back to the house after crews arrived to discover the fire and told investigators he was just grateful no one was hurt.

According to PF&R officials, the garage partially collapsed and is a total loss. A car and multiple motorcycles in the garage at the time of the fire were also destroyed.

Some smoke and fire spread to the main part of the house, but that damage was limited.

While this was only a one-alarm fire, there was a larger than usual response due to Wednesday being a training day for Portland Fire and Rescue and eight new recruits joining in the response.

