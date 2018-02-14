Body recovered from Lewis River identified as missing 27-year-old Gresham man

A body recovered from the Lewis River has been identified as a Gresham man who was reported missing during the last week of December 2017.

Two fishermen called 911 after finding a body in the east fork of the river Saturday morning. The body was recovered less than a mile below Daybreak Park.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person who died as 27-year-old Vadim Mukhin. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Deputies said Mukhin’s body had been in the water for an extended period of time before being recovered.

The search for Mukhin began Dec. 30, 2017. He had been camping with family and friends in the Larch Mountain area when he left to get better cell phone service, but never returned to the campground.

Deputies, family and friends searched for days, with family members saying they found his jacket and jeans, but no other signs of Mukhin.

Mukhin had recently returned from a four-month mission trip in Panama. Family members described him as someone who made everyone else laugh.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.