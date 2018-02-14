Deputies ID climber who died following fall from Mt. Hood Tuesday

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified 35-year-old Miha Sumi of Portland as the climber who fell 700 to 1000 feet from the Hogsback area of Mount Hood Tuesday and later died. (Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Clackamas County deputies have identified that climber show died following a fall from the Hogsback area of Mount Hood Tuesday as a 35-year-old from Portland.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miha Sumi was one of four people in a climbing party. Around 10:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of Sumi slipping on ice and falling approximately 700 to 1,000 feet.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the mountain, and another climber not with the original climbing party reached Sumi and began administering CPR. Other climbers in the area also responded to help provide aid, with Sumi receiving CPR for approximately one-and-a-half hours.

The other climbers in Sumi’s group had to shelter in place on Hogsback because of the conditions. Officials noted that the climbers were well equipped and had mid-level experience but said they repeatedly lost communication with search crews.

An Oregon Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was able to evacuate Sumi from the mountain around 1 p.m. and fly him to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. In spite of the efforts of the climbers at the scene and the crew in the helicopter, doctors declared Sumi dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Crews were eventually able to reach the rest of Sumi’s climbing party and help them come down the mountain. One of the climbers became unable to move, but crews were able to lower her down using a rope system.

In a statement, Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts expressed condolences to Sumi’s family and friends while also thanking the other climbers, search crews and other responders for their efforts.

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Miha Sumi. Thanks to all the search groups for their tremendous work on this complex search-and-rescue mission. Every SAR mission is a team effort requiring help and careful coordination from teams of dedicated first-response partners and volunteers.

In addition to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response Reach & Treat Team, the 304th Air Rescue Squad, Hood River Crag Rats, Navy personnel at Naval Station Whidbey Island, Oregon Emergency Management and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue help with this response.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.