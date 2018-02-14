Portland woman challenges stereotypes of hikers on Instagram - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland woman challenges stereotypes of hikers on Instagram

This Valentine's Day, we're not just celebrating the romantic kind of love.

Portland Instagram star Jenny Bruso is helping us celebrate a love for ourselves and the great outdoors.

Jenny started hiking about six years ago and in the past year she has gained praise for her Instagram, which depicts hikers who may not have the body type that comes to mind when people think of hikers.

The Unlikely Hikers account has caught the attention of Portland Monthly and The Huffington Post.

Jenny told MORE’s Molly Riehl that she’s inspired by every “unlikely hiker” she now sees on Instagram.

