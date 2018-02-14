Student in Washington arrested on suspicion of school shooting plan

Everett police say they arrested an 18-year-old student they believe was planning to shoot people at his high school.

KIRO reported Wednesday that officers arrested the man on attempted murder charges at ACES High School after being contacted by his grandmother, who showed them a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school.

Detectives serving a search warrant at the grandmother's house seized items including the student's journal, a rifle, and inert grenades.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.