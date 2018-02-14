Illinois man pleads guilty to murder for deadly shooting during marijuana robbery in Oregon

An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to charges including murder for a deadly shooting during a robbery involving marijuana at a home in Salem.

Eloy Carrera Jr., 22, also pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and unlawful use of a weapon Wednesday.

Carrera and Denzel Hawthorne, 24, were arrested in August 2016.

Investigators said they went into a home on Jean Street Northeast and planned to steal marijuana.

Court documents state the suspects pointed guns at people in the home. Hawthorne shot 44-year-old Brett White when White charged at the robbers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

White was taken to the hospital and later died. Deputies said White’s son was the intended target of the robbery.

Carrera and Hawthorne were caught at a motel in Woodburn and court documents state they admitted their guilt to officers.

Prosecutors said Carrera is from Illinois and Hawthorne is from Michigan and they came to Oregon looking for drugs, with no other ties to the state.

Carrera will be sentenced Feb. 28. Hawthorne is scheduled to face trial in April.

