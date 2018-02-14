Police investigating shooting in NE Portland neighborhood - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in NE Portland neighborhood

The Portland Police Bureau are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the 9200 block of Northeast Holladay Street in the Montavilla neighborhood.

The area was searched and officials located evidence of gunfire, but they did not find any property damage.

No injuries were reported and the suspect has not been located, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333

