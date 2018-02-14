‘Race for Peace USA’ makes stop in Portland area

Two men traveling around the country spreading words of peace and unity made a stop in the Portland area last week.

Andrew Tisba and Manuel Frederick went to Intel, Catlin Gable School and Northwest Fencing in Beaverton Friday.

They said that in a world that is virtually connected people are humanly disconnected.

Tisba and Frederick began their Race for Peace USA initiative to connect people and overcome cultural differences. Their goal is to travel to all 50 states, and Oregon was number 49!

The effort has gained worldwide attention, with celebrities and politicians joining in the movement.

To follow along with their trip, please head to LetsAllConnect.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.