‘Race for Peace USA’ makes stop in Portland area - KPTV - FOX 12

‘Race for Peace USA’ makes stop in Portland area

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Two men traveling around the country spreading words of peace and unity made a stop in the Portland area last week.

Andrew Tisba and Manuel Frederick went to Intel, Catlin Gable School and Northwest Fencing in Beaverton Friday.

They said that in a world that is virtually connected people are humanly disconnected.

Tisba and Frederick began their Race for Peace USA initiative to connect people and overcome cultural differences. Their goal is to travel to all 50 states, and Oregon was number 49!

The effort has gained worldwide attention, with celebrities and politicians joining in the movement.

To follow along with their trip, please head to LetsAllConnect.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.