Troopers asking for public's help locating wanted felon in S. Oregon

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted felon, Christopher Williams, in Josephine County.

Williams has a felony warrant for violating his parole, according to troopers.

The suspect is described as a white man, 33 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing roughly 185 pounds.

Williams has a tattoo on the front of his neck spelling out the name ‘Danielle’ and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

According to troopers, Williams is known to frequent Cave Junction and Grant Pass as well as Happy Camp, California.

OSP is asking if anyone has information regarding the location of Williams to contact the OSP Dispatch Center or 911 as well as remind the public to not contact Williams.

