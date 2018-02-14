Deputies: Man arrested after stealing boots from Cornelius store two days in a row

A man who stole boots from a Cornelius store one day returned the next day and did it again, according to deputies.

He was caught on camera both times and subsequently arrested.

Dominic Lamania, 38, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Tuesday on charges including second-degree theft.

Investigators said he stole a pair of Danner boots worth $219 from the Wilco Farm Store in Cornelius on Feb. 2. He returned the next day and stole another pair of Danner boots, this time worth $269, according to deputies.

Deputies said in each case, he put on the boots and walked out of the store wearing them.

Deputies said they used surveillance video from both days to identify Lamania as the suspect.

He was also arrested on a parole violation charge.

Do not steal. Do not steal from the same business two days in a row. You will get caught. 37-year-old Dominic Lamania can attest to that today. pic.twitter.com/R9MDTalTP7 — WCSheriff Cornelius (@WCSOCornelius) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.