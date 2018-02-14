Police arrest 2, seize meth, heroin, ecstasy and mushrooms after search of Newport home

According to police, officers in Newport, including Drug Detection K-9 Nero, found drugs, paraphernalia and cash during the search of a home Tuesday. (Newport Police Dept.)

Police said they arrested two people following a search of a home in Newport Tuesday that officers said uncovered drugs, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Officers from the Newport Police Department served the warrant at a house in the 2400 block of Northwest Nye Street after receiving tips that the resident, identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Colman-Pinning, was selling narcotics from the property and his vehicle.

While serving the warrant, investigators found evidence of drug use and sales. Officers seized heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, digital scales, packaging material, drug records and drug use paraphernalia.

They also seized a vehicle and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Colman-Pinning was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and faces charges of delivery, possession and manufacture of methamphetamine delivery, possession and manufacture of heroin, possession of ecstasy and frequenting/maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used.

Officers also arrested 25-year-old Lillian Irene Gustafson of Newport. Gustafson, who faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and frequenting/maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used.

The department used its Drug Detection K-9 Nero in the investigation, and officers were assisted by detectives from the Lincoln City Police Department, the Toledo Police Department and Oregon State Police.

