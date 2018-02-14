Man attempting to cross Hwy 26 near Sandy hit by car, critically injured

A man attempting to cross Highway 26 near Sandy was hit by a car and critically injured, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 22 at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Raphael Frederick Caldera, 51, of Warm Springs, was hit by a westbound 2007 Nissan Sentra.

Police said the 33-year-old driver from Boring stopped at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.

Caldera sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital.

Investigators said Caldera was wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash and that section of the highway is not lit by ambient lighting.

The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed for about three hours in the area.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department and Warm Springs Police Department.

