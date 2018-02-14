Police surround NE Portland home in search for wanted suspect

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a northeast Portland home in an attempt to detain a wanted suspect.

Officers with the Gang Enforcement Team saw a wanted suspect enter a home on the 5900 block of Northeast 12th Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was told to come outside, but remained in the house.

Based on the warrant information and past criminal behavior, additional specially trained crews were called to the scene. No other details were released about the suspect.

Officers surrounded the home and stated there is no suspected threat to the community, however neighboring houses may be evacuated.

Traffic was shut down on Northeast Ainsworth Street from 11th Avenue to 13th Avenue. Northeast 12th Avenue was closed from Holman Street to Jarrett Street.

FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

