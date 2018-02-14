Commercial building in Longview heavily damaged by fire

A commercial building in Longview was damaged by a fire Wednesday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to the fire located at the intersection of Oregon Way and Alabama.

When crews arrived on scene, they found fire in a double wide "Job Shack," one of many mobile homes located at Wheel Estate Mobile Home Services.

Firefighters determined the building was not occupied and were able to get the fire under control in less then 20 minutes.

Longview Fire said the fire extended to the attic, causing extended overhaul to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

According to Longview Fire, the building was heavily damaged and is considered a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

