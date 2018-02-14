Police: 4-year-old Battle Ground boy taken by relative found safe

The Battle Ground Police Department says a 4-year-old boy who was taken by a relative has been found safe.

Police said 4-year-old Aziel Belza was taken from his Battle Ground home by a family relative, Lyubob Bilyk, at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was sitting in an unattended car when Bilyk took the vehicle without permission.

According to police, Bilyk did not have authority or permission from the boy's mother to take him or the car from the home.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police said Belza was found safe and is in custody of the Oregon State Police. His family has been notified and plans to reunite them with Belza are being arranged.

Police did not provide an update on Bilyk. They said the investigation is ongoing.

