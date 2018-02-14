Vancouver man's hilarious Valentine's Day gift for wife battling cancer goes viral

Valentine's Day is considered the most romantic day of the year, and one Vancouver man took it to a whole new level. As his wife battles cancer, he decided to bare his love by baring all.

Cancer is a terrifying diagnosis for anyone. But as an Army soldier who served in Afghanistan, Stephanie Arnet has never been afraid of fight. Still her husband Tyler, a veteran himself, knew he needed to do something to cheer her up.

That's when things took a hilarious turn.

Tyler scoured the internet for the perfect Valentine's Day gift, but when he came across a photographer's ad looking for a male model, he knew it was a match made in heaven.

"She said alright, bring a pair of briefs and a flannel shirt," said Tyler.

Tyler showed Stephanie the photos just as she was about to go in for surgery.

"We were sitting in the waiting room, and I was like, 'here, I have something for you.' So I showed her the pictures. As soon as they opened the door and called her name, we were just in tears, laughing," said Tyler.

The photos quickly became a hit around the hospital.

"One of the nurses left the room because she was laughing so hard, and eventually the whole floor ended up hearing about it," said

But of the over 30 pictures Tyler took, only about five or six are making their way around social media, because the rest are just for one person in particular.

"The intention wasn't to be on Facebook or the news, it was just to make her smile in a weird time of her life," said Tyler.

Together the Arnet's have three children, and Tyler is a stay-at-home dad. Stephanie works as an Army recruiter in Portland.

So far, their story has thousands of likes and shares on Facebook from around the country.

