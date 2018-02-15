Squatter, stolen items found in NE Portland couple's duplex

A retired Portland police officer and his wife said they came face to face with a homeless man living in their empty duplex, and got in a fight while confronting him.

Their bizarre story ends with the discovery that led to not one, but two crime scenes.

“We were rolling down on the ground, he rolled onto of me, that’s how I broke this finger,” said Ken Jones, a retired Portland Police officer of more than 20 years.

Ken and his wife Stephanie said they caught the uninvited guest who’d been making himself at home inside their empty duplex in northeast Portland.

“Ken is trying to detain him and I basically get a hold of the guy’s hair, and just pull trying to get my phone out to call 911,” said Stephanie.

The squatter had been caught, but was trying to make a run for it.

“I pushed the compost bin in front of the stairs because he was trying to come down with his bicycle,” said Stephanie.

Despite the couples’ determination, they said the trespasser escaped.

“I injured my foot, injured my hand as well, and then the guy takes off running leaving all his stuff behind,” said Stephanie.

Handfuls of iPods and cell phones were found inside the man’s bag which he dropped during the scuffle.

And inside their duplex, there was a whole lot more.

“Just a mess, just food garbage all over the place. Over here whole stack of food across the floor,” said Ken.

Among the mess, the couple said they also found an old family photo album. Portland police hope someone will recognize the album that’s filled with black and white irreplaceable photos

The Jones’ said they also discovered a huge gas bill had been racked up, in their name.

“He had a little fire camp going here with the candles,” said Ken.

And the final blow; the couple said they were missing $4,000 worth of tools.

This is where things get interesting, Jones said his tools were eventually tracked down inside an attic in southeast Portland. Jones said the homeowner there called him, because Jones’ name was written on the tool box. The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera, but told FOX 12 that he found the tools, among other stolen items after squatters had taken over his attic and backyard.

“They started with a tent in the backyard, more stuff showed up, and eventually they got into the property owners house, into the attic and was stuffing stuff in there,” said Stephanie Jones.

At the second home, a second stash, bags of assorted things including Jones’ vintage doorknobs that had been plucked from his property.

Portland police investigated both homes where the squatters were found – no one has been arrested.

