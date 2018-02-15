Deputies searching for suspects, International School of Beaverton temporarily put on lockout

Deputies are searching for two men after another man was injured in a stabbing outside the Aloha Station Tavern Thursday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the stabbing occurred during a robbery outside the tavern, located at 3765 Southwest 185th Avenue in Aloha.

The stabbing victim told deputies he had been stabbed in the back and his knife and cell phone were stolen. He was transported for surgery and his condition is not known.

A K-9 search for a suspect was launched just after 7:15 a.m.

The International School of Beaverton was put on lockout during the search.

The school lockout was lifted just before 8:30 a.m., though deputies said the K-9 did not find anyone.

Deputies told FOX 12 that the victim and suspects are homeless, and said the identities of the suspects are known.

