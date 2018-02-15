Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Feb. 15 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Feb. 15

Posted: Updated:

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, Feb. 15.

In 2014, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" won four Tony awards including Best Musical. And now the show is at the Keller Auditorium until Sunday. Anyone interested in tickets should visit the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts website.

"Love, Simon" tells the story of a 17-year-old who hasn't told his family or friends he's gay. The cast is going on a "Powered by Love tour" to bring some exclusive screenings of the film to the winning state. If you want to vote for Oregon or Washington, just head to the tour's website and click on your state's image to vote. The cast will then visit the states with the most likes. You have until Sunday to vote.

FOX 12

